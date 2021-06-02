Passengers will now be able to access coronavirus testing at Southampton Airport before they take to the skies.

The airport will be offering rapid, antigen tests and the slower PCR tests. They will be available via pre-booked appointments.

It comes at a critical time for the airport, as international flights begin to resume after the pandemic.

Pre-flight coronavirus testing is a requirement to enter many countries and the airport says it will support their "safe restart plans".

The introduction of these fantastic on-site testing facilities will not only provide our passengers with a quick and convenient service, they will be instrumental in providing support to our safe restart plans as international flights resume following the lifting of restrictions earlier this month. Steve Szalay, Operations Director at Southampton Airport

Testing will be available in the short stay multi-story car park, or as a walk up test in the terminal building.