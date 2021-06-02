Rapid covid tests introduced at Southampton Airport
Passengers will now be able to access coronavirus testing at Southampton Airport before they take to the skies.
The airport will be offering rapid, antigen tests and the slower PCR tests. They will be available via pre-booked appointments.
It comes at a critical time for the airport, as international flights begin to resume after the pandemic.
Pre-flight coronavirus testing is a requirement to enter many countries and the airport says it will support their "safe restart plans".
Testing will be available in the short stay multi-story car park, or as a walk up test in the terminal building.