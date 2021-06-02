The moment a seal tags along for a ride on a paddle board

Watch the moment a seal surprises a paddleboarder

A paddleboarder had a surprising companion off the coast of Poole this week, while out enjoying the sunshine.

A seal popped up out of the water beside them, and without warning, climbed on board.

Cenk Albayrak-Touye was out making the most of the warm weather on Monday (31 May) when the unexpected guest appeared.

He said: "The seal was just bobbing its head up, up and down beside me and I thought that's a great shot.

"Next thing I know he's on my paddle board and having a sunbathe and then the rest is in the video, relaxing and enjoying the sun. Didn't mind that I was there one bit."

After a few moments on board, the seal took off again into the water.

Credit: Cenk Albayrak-Touye

According to the Cornwall Seal Group, if you spot a seal when out in the water, the advice is to: