The moment a seal tags along for a ride on a paddle board
A paddleboarder had a surprising companion off the coast of Poole this week, while out enjoying the sunshine.
A seal popped up out of the water beside them, and without warning, climbed on board.
Cenk Albayrak-Touye was out making the most of the warm weather on Monday (31 May) when the unexpected guest appeared.
He said: "The seal was just bobbing its head up, up and down beside me and I thought that's a great shot.
"Next thing I know he's on my paddle board and having a sunbathe and then the rest is in the video, relaxing and enjoying the sun. Didn't mind that I was there one bit."
After a few moments on board, the seal took off again into the water.
According to the Cornwall Seal Group, if you spot a seal when out in the water, the advice is to:
Always let seals make the first move – let them approach you.
Sit back, wait quietly and observe.
Aim to stay calm and move slowly to avoid spooking the seals and provoking an aggressive response.
Be confident that seals are generally gentle creatures unless theyfeel threatened.