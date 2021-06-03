Concern growing over number of attacks on people by birds of prey

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Mike Pearse

A mother from Sonning Common in Oxfordshire is warning other parents to be aware after a Red Kite trying to get a biscuit from her son meant he had to be taken to hospital.

There is now growing concern in the area as it follows a number of attacks on people by birds of prey.

Bird experts say there are large numbers of red kites in the area after a programme in Oxfordshire to re-introduce them.

However they suggest people leaving food in their gardens is the most likely reason they're trying to steal food from them.

Two-year-old Frankie is one of a number of people involved in attacks by birds of prey.

He was holding a biscuit, when a Red Kite swooped in to get hold of it, scratching Frankie's hand. He was taken to hospital where his cuts were treated.

Frankie's injury after he was attacked by a Red Kite

His mum Hannah Bird said: "My mother-in-law was outside my son's school waiting for him and she gave him a biscuit. Out of nowhere a Red Kite came and took the biscuit out of his hand.

"Unfortunately the biscuit fell on the floor and the bird kept coming back at them.

"My mother-in-law tried to put the pushchair hood over to try and stop it but it kept coming. It scratched Frankie's hand and they were quite scared."

At Christmas Common in south Oxfordshire, Red Kites were introduced in the late 1980’s after becoming extinct; and it is the reason so many have stayed in the area.

Experts welcome the programme to reintroduce them but say the issue is with people feeding them.

Alan Larkman from Oxford Ornithological Society said: "Don't ever share your lunchbox with a Red Kite.

"Don't feed them human food, don't encourage them to come into confined spaces where there's lots of people and often children.

"If they do pester you, wave your arms, and I would be extremely surprised if a Kite was so pushy and so confident that it would pester anyone who made it absolutely clear that they were not welcome."

Frankie’s mum agrees that people shouldn’t encourage them but says the experience has left the family shocked.

She said: "I didn't realise it was a thing; that this was even happening to be honest. So we're definitely more aware now, but you just don't think that a Kite would come and take a custard cream out of a kid's hand.

"You wouldn't think that would be something they would want to eat."