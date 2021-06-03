Crackdown on arson begins in Kent
Kent Fire and Rescue service are cracking down on those deliberately starting fires in the county and are inviting local people to help them.
Over the last five years crews have attended nearly nine thousand deliberate fires involving buildings, vehicles and outdoor areas.
The service is working with FireStoppers, a national initiative, which allows anyone to share intelligence about those who may be committing arson.
They've released a simple message to deter people who may be thinking about starting a fire.
As well as using community intelligence, areas identified as "hotspots" will have enhanced signage and targeted social media campaigning to deter would-be arsonists.
Arson is a criminal offence which can result in life imprisonment in the most serious cases.
The FireStoppers service is free to use, always anonymous and operates 365 days a year.