Crackdown on arson begins in Kent

Kent Fire and Rescue service are cracking down on those deliberately starting fires in the county and are inviting local people to help them.

Over the last five years crews have attended nearly nine thousand deliberate fires involving buildings, vehicles and outdoor areas.

The service is working with FireStoppers, a national initiative, which allows anyone to share intelligence about those who may be committing arson.

They've released a simple message to deter people who may be thinking about starting a fire.

We're watching you Kent Fire and Rescue Service

As well as using community intelligence, areas identified as "hotspots" will have enhanced signage and targeted social media campaigning to deter would-be arsonists.

Arson is a criminal offence which can result in life imprisonment in the most serious cases.

Not only do arsonists put their lives and the lives of others at risk, but they take firefighters away from other emergencies unnecessarily. It's a criminal offence to start a fire deliberately, and we want arsonists to know that the fire service, together with the residents of Kent and Medway, are watching and will report them. Colin King, Kent Fire and Rescue Service

The FireStoppers service is free to use, always anonymous and operates 365 days a year.