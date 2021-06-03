Boat carrying migrants rescued following search operation

A boat believed to be carrying migrants has been rescued off the Sussex coast.

HM Coastguard says it coordinated a search and rescue response to an incident off the coast of Hastings.Border Force, Sussex Police and other partners were involved in the search, following a distress call from a vessel.

Coastguard rescue teams from Hastings, Dungeness and Bexhill, alongside Dungeness RNLI lifeboats and the search and rescue helicopter from Lydd were dispatched.

Border Force says around 25 people are believed to be on board and were rescued 2 to 3 miles off of Hastings Pier.

They have now been transferred to a lifeboat, where they will be taken into Dungeness.

More to follow.