Wightlink suspends Portsmouth-Fishbourne route due to "ongoing incident"

UPDATE:

Just after 7am this morning Wightlink was able to restart service, with all 3 ships now sailing.

Passengers however can expect delays of up to an hour throughout today, but are now able to check in as normal.

Wightlink’s Portsmouth-Fishbourne service is experiencing delays of approximately one hour, because of an earlier customer incident which has now been resolved. We are asking all customers to check in as normal. Wightlink Spokesperson

Earlier on:

Wightlink has suspended its Portsmouth - Fishbourne route due to an "ongoing customer incident".

The operator has warned travellers that the car service is suspended until further notice, with disruption on the route potentially lasting all day.

Customers are being asked not to turn up at the port to check-in. The company says it will notify customers when the service resumes.