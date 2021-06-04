Brighton DJ Fatboy Slim backs 'National Fish and Chip Day' campaign for charity
Video report by ITV News Meridian's Andy Dickenson
Friday night for many is fish and chip night, and there could be bumper portions this week as it is ‘National Fish and Chip day’.
One local celebrity in Hove has been celebrating by serving up some choice fries, while asking people to 'chip in' for a worthy cause.
Norman Cook, aka DJ Fatboy Slim, is asking people to donate the price of a takeaway to Martlets Hospice.
The charity Martlets provides care for patients with terminal illnesses and their families to help them do what they love in the time they have left.
Norman Cook wanted to support the campaign after experiencing the work of the charity himself.
Ward Manager Graham Turner says people’s support will make a big difference.
Fish and Chip shops from Newhaven to Portslade have been showing their support, with collection tins and window displays.
What is National Fish and Chip day?
The awareness day is now in its sixth year and is run by Neoda (the (National Edible Oil Distributers Association).
The aim of the day is to celebrate the industry that brings us one of the nation’s most favourite dishes, from fish and chip shops, to pubs, restaurants, retailers and fishers and famers.