Brown bear cubs to move to their "forever home"

Two brown bear cubs, who were rescued from Albania, will leave Kent today to head to their "forever home".

Mish and Lucy are leaving the Wildwood Trust Wildlife Park today (Friday), with their new home in Devon ready and waiting for them.

The cubs were found together in 2019, abandoned by their mother in a Snowdrift. Unfortunately they could not be returned to the wild, which led to Wildwood trust taking them in.

The park, near Canterbury, will still have their adult bears - known as Fluff and Scruff.

They hope to bring more cubs in need to the park in the future, but for now it's Goodbye.