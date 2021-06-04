Coronavirus cases almost triple in Oxfordshire
People in Oxfordshire are being urged to remain vigilant, as cases of coronavirus have almost tripled in the county.
In the week up to the 28th of May there were 21.1 cases per 100 thousand. This is up from 8.4 cases per 100 thousand the week before.
Public Health officials in the county say it is now extremely important that people follow guidance issued by local authorities and the government.
Simple things such as remembering "Hands, Face, Space" and socialising with others outdoors, or indoor spaces with fresh air, will help to stop the spread.
The vaccine rollout in the county is helping, but concerns have been raised for those who are not yet vaccinated and those who have not had a second dose.
The rate per 100 thousand in Oxfordshire is lower than the UK average of 33.7 per 100 thousand.