People in Oxfordshire are being urged to remain vigilant, as cases of coronavirus have almost tripled in the county.

In the week up to the 28th of May there were 21.1 cases per 100 thousand. This is up from 8.4 cases per 100 thousand the week before.

Public Health officials in the county say it is now extremely important that people follow guidance issued by local authorities and the government.

Simple things such as remembering "Hands, Face, Space" and socialising with others outdoors, or indoor spaces with fresh air, will help to stop the spread.

The vaccine rollout in the county is helping, but concerns have been raised for those who are not yet vaccinated and those who have not had a second dose.

Throughout the country we are seeing cases go up and Oxfordshire is no exception. To some degree it was expected that there would be an increase when lockdown was further eased. However, now that cases are clearly on the rise, it serves as a reminder that the virus is still very much in circulation. Ansaf Azhar, Director for Public Health in Oxfordshire

The rate per 100 thousand in Oxfordshire is lower than the UK average of 33.7 per 100 thousand.