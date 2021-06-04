Nightclub in Southampton to close after 15 years

A nightclub in Southampton which has been in the city for over a decade is closing down.

The owners of Oceana Southampton announced that they would now be moving their events to Switch Southampton, located on Above Bar Street.

Oceana opened 15 years ago in the city and has been a popular nighttime destination for students and residents alike.

From June 21, owners have agreed to move the club's Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday night events to Switch.

Oceana Southampton is located inside Leisure World Credit: ITV News Meridian

A spokesperson from REKOM UK, which operates Oceana, said: “With the redevelopment of Leisure World imminent, the opportunity to enter a joint enterprise with Switch was too good to be missed.

"We are committed to being a key part of Southampton’s night time economy for the long term and look forward to an exciting future in the heart of this great city.

"It has been wonderful to read all the fond memories people have of nights out at Oceana and it’s heart breaking that we haven’t been able to give the club the send-off it deserves, but we hope to create many more fun and memorable moments in our new venue for the next generation of clubbers who have missed out on so much this past 18 months.”

It also comes at a time where plans are in the works to redevelop the area, including the demolition of Leisure World, where the club is based, to make way for new homes, hotels, a casino, offices, cinema and restaurants.