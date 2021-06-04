Rhythmic gymnasts set their sights on the European Championships

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Cary Johnston

A team of rhythmic gymnasts from Sussex are setting their sights on the European Championships in Bulgaria next week.

The athletes will be competing in a sport which requires teamwork, fitness, and a good deal of skill.

It is the first time a senior group will represent the country since the Olympics in 2012.

Clubmates Emily Austin, Rosina Cheale, Isabella Mason-Iran, Atanaska Kirilova, Phillipa Museva and Isabella Rittman are all competing in the group event.

Credit: ITV News Meridian

Phillipa Museva said: "To be selected for the European Championships squad feels incredible.

"It's great to know that all the hard work that we've put into our training has led us to where we want to be and has managed to get us to our goals."

Watch the team in action here

Their coach says the routines take months to perfect.

Lynn Hutchison said: "It is much harder than it looks, it involves hand operators, and these girls train for hours and hours to perfect, and they are constantly throwing their apparatus catching their own or someone else's apparatus, they throw with their hands, feet, out of sight, they catch without their hands, it's very complex and difficult.

"There are a lot of things which can go wrong, which is why we practice so hard."

The Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships are taking place in Varna, Bulgaria from 10-13 June.