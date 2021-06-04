Surge coronavirus testing to begin in Wokingham

Surge coronavirus testing is due to begin in Wokingham to "manage and suppress the spread of the virus".

Wokingham Borough Council is urging all residents in four wards to undertake a test between Monday 7 June and Monday 21 June.

The wards which are affected include:

Bulmershe & Whitegates

Evendons

Norreys

Wescott

The council will be contacting schools and businesses in affected areas to arrange the delivery of tests.

All residents aged 12 and over who have no Covid-19 symptoms, and are living, working or studying in these areas, are being asked to get tested at one of the local sites.

Residents can check which ward they live in using the postcode checker on the council website.