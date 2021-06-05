Animal welfare centre appeals for new volunteers ahead of reopening

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Tom Savvides

Having cared for animals for almost 70 years, a welfare centre in Sussex is looking for new volunteers to allow it to keep running.

The centre was badly affected by the pandemic. But it's hoping to get back on track when it reopens next week.

One of the dogs cared for at Raystede in Ringmer is Scooby, who is both blind and deaf. He's one of dozens of dogs being cared for at the centre.

Stephanie Smith, Chief Executive, Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare

Stephanie Smith, Chief Executive, Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare, says: "Without volunteers we would really struggle".

"They are so so important our volunteers friends and supporters we wouldn't have survived the last fifteen months without them".

Joanna Hill has been volunteering at Raystede for 8 years. She grows vegetables for the rabbits, chickens and tortoises housed at the centre.

Joanna Hill has been volunteering at Raystede for 8 years. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Joanna says: "We have children's activities they can pick little bunches of herbs and taught how much they can give them and they go and feed them to the rabbits".

The volunteers who managed to work in between the various lockdowns are being rewarded with tea and cake as a 'Thank You' for helping out.

Sue Ryder, charity shop manger, says: "The volunteers who managed to work in between the various lockdowns are being rewarded with tea and cake as a Thank You for helping out".