Lurcher puppies found dumped in plastic bag

The RSPCA in Surrey are looking after four lurcher puppies that were found abandoned in a plastic bag by the side of the River Mole.

The puppies, two girls and two boys, are now being cared for by RSPCA Millbrook Animal Centre in Surrey where they will receive treatment for their sarcoptic mange.

The charity is now appealing for information to find out how these puppies came to be abandoned.

A member of the public who found them discovered them in a bag by the River Mole. Credit: RSPCA

Animal Rescue Officerm Chloe Wilson said: “We believe these poor pups were abandoned in a bag by the river".

They are suffering from mange which means they are very itchy and have quite severe fur loss. These dogs needed urgent veterinary attention but it would appear as though they have callously been abandoned instead Chloe Wilson, Animal Rescue Officer

The puppies have been named Norma, Jean, Bradley and Cooper, and are now getting the care they need at the RSPCA centre in Surrey.

They are not available for rehoming yet but please keep an eye on the charity’s website.