Man charged with attempted murder after park assault

A man has been charged with attempted murder by detectives from Kent Police that are investigating an assault in a Maidstone park.

The incident happened in Brenchley Gardens in Maidstone around 7.20pm on Sunday 30th May. The victim, aged in his 30s, sustained injuries and was taken to a London hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

On Wednesday 2nd June, 33-year-old Hamdi Braiek, of Hart Street, Maidstone, was arrested. The Crown Prosecution Service later authorised a charge of attempted murder against him.

Brenchley Gardens is located near Station Road, Maidstone. Credit: ITV News Meridian

He appeared before Medway Magistrates' Court on Friday 4th June where he was remanded in custody before to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on the 2nd July.

Police are still appealing for dash cam and CCTV footage from the area at the time of the assault.

A 39-year-old local man, who was also arrested, has been bailed to return to the police station on 28th June.