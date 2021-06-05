Police investigate suspected arson after heath fire

Cary Johnston reports from Turbary Park Common, Bournemouth.

Dorset Police are are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward following a fire that is believed to have been started deliberately in Bournemouth.

They received reports at 7.13pm las night (Friday 4th June) from the fire service of a heath fire at Turbary Park Common near to Kinson Road and Canford Avenue.

It is reported that two boys aged around 15 years old were seen running away from the area shortly after the incident.

Police are treating the fire as suspected arson. Credit: ITV News Meridian

One boy was described as wearing a cream-coloured top and the other was described as wearing a blue top.

It comes as fire services in Dorset plea for people to do their part in ensuring that wildfires do not happen.

One of the key messages is to encourage people to have picnics and not BBQs. It comes after 4 million litres of water was used to extinguish the Wareham Forest Fire last year.

Police Constable Conor Nixon, of Bournemouth Police, said: “Thanks to the efforts of the fire service, nobody was injured during the incident and the fire was extinguished before it reached any surrounding residential properties".

We are treating this fire as a suspected arson and I would urge anyone with information about who is responsible, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident, to please contact us Police Constable Conor Nixon, Bournemouth Police

