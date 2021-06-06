Man and boy arrested after suspected rape in Brighton's Pavilion Gardens

Two people have been arrested following reports of a serious sexual assault in Brighton's Pavilion Gardens.

Witnesses are being sought following the incident, which happened shortly before midnight on Wednesday 2 June.

The female victim, aged 17, and two suspects had walked to the gardens via East Street and North Street. After the alleged assault, they walked along Old Steine and into Pool Valley, where the victim was assisted by members of the public.

Following enquiries, two people were arrested on suspicion of rape – a boy aged 17 has been released on conditional bail until 1 July and a man aged 35 remains in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Carrie Williams, of the Brighton and Hove Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: "We are working to establish the circumstances of this incident and are appealing for help from the public.

"If you witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the Pavilion Gardens and East Street area between 11.20pm on 2 June and 12.10am on 3 June, or have any relevant CCTV or dash cam footage, please report it to us online or call 101, quoting Operation Varnish.

"We take reports of this nature extremely seriously and we are grateful to the members of the public who came forward to assist the victim. She is currently being supported by specially trained officers and officers will be completing high visibility patrols in the area for community reassurance.”

“This incident is being treated as isolated and there is not thought to be any threat to the wider community.”