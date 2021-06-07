Appeal for man who killed pigeon with catapult

Police have issued an image of a man who they believe may have killed a pigeon with a catapult in Dorset.A man was seen firing a catapult at trees in Woolslope Road in West Moors at around 7.15pm last Thursday (3rd June).

A witness came outside to find a pigeon with a significant head injury.

The bird subsequently died.

Officers investigating the incident are issuing an image of the suspect Credit: Dorset Police

Police Constable Steve Knight, of East Dorset police, said: “Injuring or killing a wild bird is an offence against the Wildlife and Countryside Act and we are carrying out a number of enquiries into this incident.“As part of our investigation we have obtained an image of the suspect and I would urge anyone with information as to his identity to please contact us.”