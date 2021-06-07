Covid testing underway for 70,000 people in parts of Reading and Wokingham

Targeted coronavirus testing is underway for 70,000 people who live and work in parts of Reading and Wokingham.

Dedicated testing centres are being set up across both towns after cases of the Delta variant of Covid, previously referred to as the Indian variant, were confirmed.

People are being urged to get tested, even if they have had the vaccine, in order to try and contain the spread of the variant as quickly as possible.

Meradin Peachey, Director of Public Health, Berkshire West, says it's important in case the variant mutates again.

Who's being asked to get tested?

Residents from the following four council wards in Wokingham:

Bulmershe and Whitegates

Evendons

Norreys

Westcott

Residents living in four postcodes in Reading:

RG1 3

RG1 5

RG1 6

RG1 7

Anyone over the age of 12 who lives, works or goes to school in these areas are also being asked to come and get tested, even if they've been vaccinated.

The extra Covid testing is taking place in Reading after more than 100 cases of the Delta variant were confirmed.

People in the target groups can access a test by attending a local test site from Monday 7th June.

Councillor John Halsall, Leader of Wokingham Borough Council, says it's really important for those who received postcards about the testing to do so.

Where can those in the affected areas get a Covid test?

Shute End Eastern Car Park Test Centre

Cantley Park Event Field Mobile Test Centre

Headley Road Car Park Mobile Test Centre

Sindlesham Court Test Centre

Microsoft Campus Test Centre

Shute End Test Centre

Thames Valley Park & Ride Test Centre

Reading University Car Park 7 Test Centre

Prospect Park

Wokingham Borough Council

There were large queues at the Wokingham Borough Council offices on Monday (07/06).

People in the lines say going to get tested was the right thing to do not just for themselves but the community as a whole.

The testing in both Reading and Wokingham will continue for the next two weeks.