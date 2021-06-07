Fourth day of no water for vulnerable residents in Bournemouth tower block

Dozens of elderly and vulnerable residents living in a block of flats in Bournemouth have been without water since Friday.

The occupants range from 60 years old to over 90 and some have serious medical conditions.

Bournemouth Water says the leak under the building is the responsibility of the flats' owners.

The residents, who now have just one tap to supply the whole block, say they're angry that not enough has been done

Residents say an issue with the water supply water was reported to the property managers last Tuesday.

Bournemouth Water attended the flats on Thursday and said the problem belonged to the property owners because the leak is on their land.

On Friday, a private contractor travelled from Kent to assess the damage.

The area manager for Leonard Hackett Court, Diane Brown, said: “As soon as we were made aware of the matter, we took immediate action to address the water leak. We are doing everything possible to support residents while the maintenance work is being carried out, we are providing them with bottled water and working with the local community to ensure water containers are available on each floor to supply additional water."