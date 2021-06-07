Man suffers fractured jaw in fight with teens outside his home in Southampton

A photo has been released by police after a man in his 40s suffered a fractured jaw in Southampton.

It happened outside his home on Landseer Road on Thursday 3 June just after 6pm.

A group of people were outside the man’s home and when he left his house to walk his dog, a fight broke out between the man and one boy in group, leaving the man with a broken jaw.

The boy has been described as white, aged approximately 16 or 17-years-old, with a slim build and short fair hair and was wearing grey clothing.

Three other people have been described as part of the group at the time of the incident.