Man suffers fractured jaw in fight with teens outside his home in Southampton
A photo has been released by police after a man in his 40s suffered a fractured jaw in Southampton.
It happened outside his home on Landseer Road on Thursday 3 June just after 6pm.
A group of people were outside the man’s home and when he left his house to walk his dog, a fight broke out between the man and one boy in group, leaving the man with a broken jaw.
The boy has been described as white, aged approximately 16 or 17-years-old, with a slim build and short fair hair and was wearing grey clothing.
Three other people have been described as part of the group at the time of the incident.
One boy has been described as aged 16-years-old, 6 feet tall, skinny build with a blond ponytail and wearing a dark blue tracksuit
A man in his early 20s, 6 feet tall, with a stocky build and dark brown hair and a full beard with scratches on his face.
It was also reported a white woman was with them, perhaps in her early 20s, who wore glasses with a black frame.