Man suffers fractured jaw in fight with teens outside his home in Southampton

A photo has been released by police after a man in his 40s suffered a fractured jaw in Southampton.

It happened outside his home on Landseer Road on Thursday 3 June just after 6pm.  

A group of people were outside the man’s home and when he left his house to walk his dog, a fight broke out between the man and one boy in group, leaving the man with a broken jaw.  

The boy has been described as white, aged approximately 16 or 17-years-old, with a slim build and short fair hair and was wearing grey clothing.  

Three other people have been described as part of the group at the time of the incident.  

  • One boy has been described as aged 16-years-old, 6 feet tall, skinny build with a blond ponytail and wearing a dark blue tracksuit 

  • A man in his early 20s, 6 feet tall, with a stocky build and dark brown hair and a full beard with scratches on his face.   

  • It was also reported a white woman was with them, perhaps in her early 20s, who wore glasses with a black frame. 