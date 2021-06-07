Olivia Inspires: Legacy of New Forest teen opens up opportunities for students

Video report by ITV Meridian reporter Chlöe Oliver

A New Forest charity set up just over a year ago, following the tragic death of Milford-on-Sea student has been helping some of the most vulnerable young people in the New Forest during the pandemic.

Olivia Inspires was set up by the family of Olivia Burt to help disadvantaged young people where they live in the New Forest.

The foundation has awarded grants of more than £26,000 to help young people develop their potential at a time when, in many cases, their education is falling behind.

A group of boys, who are in a Covid bubble, have been taking part in a woodlands course for several hours every week - all of which has been funded by the charity.

It's given them a chance to improve their social skills, find out more about the working world and learn how to ensure we all look after the nature on our doorstep at a time when we are appreciating it, perhaps more than ever before.

Olivia's father, Nigel Burt, says the charity fundraising and all the work involved in making the scheme happen has given him a focus during the pandemic.

Olivia Burt was in her first year at Durham University, but a night out with friends ended in tragedy when she was crushed beneath a barrier outside a nightclub.First-aiders rushed to help but she died at the scene.

Miss Burt, from Hampshire, was a former head girl at Bournemouth School for Girls (BSG) and was an accomplished sailor, having been part of the British Sailing team in the European Championships.

This new venture in Olivia's name is the first of its kind.

Nigel has been working with the headteacher of Priestlands school in Lymington and it has proved so successful, now other schools in the area are lined up to do similar courses.

Students from Priestlands are among those benefitting from the grant as they now take part in a woodland management course

Olivia’s father and founder of the charity, Nigel Burt said:

“We know that many young people are finding things difficult at the moment and we are delighted that through Olivia Inspires we have been able to help. We would like to get the message out that we are here to support young people who need a helping hand in achieving their dreams and I would encourage them to apply.”

You can find out more or make an application for support here.