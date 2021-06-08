Plans for new constituency boundaries have been published today to give people across the South, South East and Thames Valley the chance to have their say before a decision is made.

Due to population rises in our region, seven new seats will be created, while areas of the north and midlands will lose seats.

The Boundary Commission for England is inviting people to give feedback on the proposed boundaries as part of an eight-week consultation process.

So what does it mean?

Will it affect where I live?

The Isle of Wight could be split into two, with an MP for the East and West of the island, sharing the responsibilities of the one current MP who represents the entire island.

Isle of Wight under the boundary proposals

Certain areas of Southampton will change: Hedge End and Eastleigh now come under different boundaries.

Meanwhile in Basingstoke, Old Basing, Little Basing, Mapledurwell and Newnham could be added to the constituency of North East Hampshire.

The new boundary around Basingstoke

Elsewhere, in Berkshire, Hampshire, and Surrey, two constituencies will cross county boundaries, including combining the town of Windsor and the town of Egham.

In Sussex, one constituency will cross the boundary between East Sussex and West Sussex, from three districts (Lewes, Mid Sussex, and Wealden), combining the towns of East Grinstead and Uckfield.

In Buckinghamshire, the Isle of Wight, Kent, and Oxfordshire it has been possible to propose a pattern of constituencies that is within the boundaries of each county.

13 of the 84 existing constituencies wholly unchanged, and threeunchanged except to realign constituency boundaries with new or prospective local government ward boundaries.

The Commission is required to ensure that the number of electors in each constituency is more equal; in doing so, the number of constituencies in England will increase from 533 to 543.

A final recommendation will be made to Parliament by July 2023.