Calls for better support for parents who lose a baby

Video report by Lauren Hall

There are calls for better maternity care for parents who have experienced the loss of a baby.

The charity Sands has started a campaign called Always There, which calls for bereaved parents to have consistent and high levels of support in any subsequent pregnancies

Sarah and her husband's eldest son Harry was born prematurely and died three days later. Since then, Sarah has welcomed two children Charlie and Sebastian.

Although stressful pregnancies, she says what made one of them more bearable, was having the same midwife throughout, who knew what they'd been through.

The baby loss charity, Sands, wants this level of care for other bereaved parents here in the south and south east.

Continuity of Carer means having the same midwife, or maternity team, before, during and after birth. Research shows those who have it are less likely to lose their baby.

It's particularly relevant to black and Asian families, with new data showing they're more likely to experience a stillbirth or the death of a newborn.

In a statement, NHS England said it's vital any woman who's experienced the tragedy of losing their baby, knows we're here to help them.