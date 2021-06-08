Environmental protestors block Didcot Power Station with giant washing machine

Environmental protestors have blockaded the access road to Didcot Power Station this morning with giant washing machine.

The members of the Extinction Rebellion group say that they want RWE, the company which owns the power station, to be greener and stop using fossil fuels.

From just after 7am this morning, the campaigners sat in the middle of the road alongside a large, green-painted washing machine labelled 'greenwashing powder’.

It's part of a series of demonstrations calling on the fossil fuel industry to do more for the environment.

The climate activists are calling out government and energy companies over "greenwashing" policies, which they believe fail to properly address environmental problems caused by fossil fuels.

The Didcot demonstration is part of a series of Extinction Rebellion protests calling out "greenwashing" ahead of the G7 conference in Cornwall on June 10.

ITV News Meridian has approached RWE for comment.

Last week, members of Extinction Rebellion staged a demonstration at the BP Oil Terminal in Hamble, Southampton as part of a series of protests.