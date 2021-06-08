Hastings to get a slice of £610m government funding

Hastings in East Sussex is to receive a multimillion pound deal to rebuild the local economy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is among 26 towns nationwide added to the list of those to benefit from the government scheme aimed at creating jobs and 'going greener'.

The money, which comes from the £3.6 billion Towns Fund unveiled in July 2019, is intended to kickstart urban regeneration and boost green transport infrastructure, tourism and jobs.

Some of the £24.3 million Hastings will receive will be spent on a “low carbon centre of excellence” to provide new commercial space, as well as on renovations to the castle, which will boost the town’s tourism.

Hastings is among the high streets to benefit Credit: ITV Meridian

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “We are levelling up towns and cities across the country by building stronger and more resilient local economies, boosting prosperity and opportunity in our communities, and helping them build back better from the pandemic.

“This Deal is great news for Hastings and the county. It will improve connectivity across the town, support green businesses and create a vibrant and attractive town centre."

The announcement is in response to a locally led proposal put forward by by Hastings Borough Council and the Town Deal Board with representation from business, the local community, public sectors and local MPs.