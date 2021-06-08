'It won't leak as much': Major Mick returns with new and improved Tintanic II

Video report from ITV News Meridian's Kerry Swain

Michael Stanley, also known as 'Major Mick', has returned with a new and improved boat as part of his fundraising efforts.

In lockdown last year, Major Mick, made a homemade boat out of two sheets of corrugated iron.

The 80-year-old sailed it 100 miles up and down Chichester canal to raise money for a local hospice.

Now, he is back with the Tintanic II and plans to row 100 miles for Alzheimer's Research.

Major Mick is preparing to row on rivers, canals and open water from the South of England, through Wales to the Highlands of Scotland.

Major Mick was waved off at the Beaulieu estate in Hampshire, by its owner Lord Montagu.

Lord Montagu says the design of the boat is a very ingenious one, despite it being a DIY kit.

He says: "I really applaud him both for his ingenuity as well as his ongoing effort to raise money for Alzheimer's Research."

Georgi Welch, Alzheimer's Research UK says Mick is brilliant to work with.

She says: "He's such fun, he's got crazy ideas and he's an absolute eccentric. He's planned all of this meticulously and it's just great."

Major Mick Stanley served in the British Army for 35 years, so the prospect of rowing a total of 100 miles in three months, doesn't faze him.

Major Mick's wife, Sally Stanley says he's talking about rowing to the Isle of Wight.

She says: "I think that might be a bit dodgy but he'll probably manage it."