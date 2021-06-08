Man jailed for subjecting Berkshire shop workers to 'terrifying ordeal'

A man has been jailed for seven years after he was convicted of a robbery in Berkshire.

Mark Church, aged 45, formerly of Farnburn Avenue, Slough, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery in a hearing at Reading Crown Court on Monday.

He was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment with a further three years on licence.

He was also made subject to an indefinite restraining order to protect victims.

At 6.15am on 15 January 2020, Church entered the McColl’s Convenience Store in Scaffell Road, Slough.

When inside, Church threatened two female staff members, both aged in their fifties, before stealing a quantity of money, stamps and cigarettes.

Church had armed himself with a knife and forced one of the staff members at knifepoint to the back office of the store, where she was forced to hand over the safe key.

He also forced the other staff member to assist him with filling up a large bag with cigarettes.

After stealing the money and tobacco, Church left the store, setting off a fire extinguisher inside as he departed.

A total of more than £3,750 in cash, cigarettes and stamps were stolen.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Zoe Batten, of Slough CID, said: “This was an exceptionally frightening ordeal for the two female victims.

“Both have worked tirelessly in the store, serving and supporting their local community, and on 15 January last year, they were faced with Church who was armed with a knife, making threats towards them.

“Both of the victims have shown great bravery during and after this terrifying act carried out against them in their place of work.

“Thankfully, no physical injuries came to either victim, but the ordeal they went through cannot be underestimated.

“I am happy to be able to let the victims in this case know, along with the public, that Mark Church has now been convicted of this dreadful crime and has received a lengthy prison sentence as a result.”