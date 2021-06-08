Watch the video report by ITV Meridian's Christine Alsford

Prince Charles visited The University of Oxford on Tuesday (08/06) to see an exhibition being held to mark a centenary since women began graduating there.

The Prince of Wales heard how his Great Grandmother Queen Mary made history at Somerville College, when she became the first female to be awarded an honorary doctorate.

Prince Charles took the time to meet students and staff during the tour to celebrate the milestone in the university's distinguished history.

He commended those working on cancer research for their valuable contribution, and also met beneficiaries of a special Oxford India partnership.

Prince Charles on a visit to Oxford Botanic Garden

The Prince of Wales then went to Oxford's Botanic Gardens, which are marking their 400th anniversary.

The Royal was given a a special rose, which had been developed to mark the occasion, at the home of a collection of 5,000 rare plants.

Prince Charles gifted the Garden in turn, with a bottle of Highgrove Gin.

Prince Charles at the MINI plant in Cowley

The Prince of Wales also visited the MINI production plant at Cowley, to see the latest developments in more sustainable technology for the motor industry.

Prince Charles drove the latest version of an electric MINI off the production line, before touring the factory floor to meet apprentices and long serving staff.

The Royal's day in the Thames Valley had a focus on sustainability and the environment, which are subjects that are close to his heart.