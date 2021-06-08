Breaking News
Serving police officer pleads guilty to kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard
Pc Wayne Couzens, 48, has pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to the kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard.In March, the 33-year-old's body was discovered in woodland near Ashford, Kent.
She was last seen walking home from a friend's house in Clapham, south London, on March 3.
The court heard Couzens accepted responsibility for the killing of Ms Everard but was not asked to enter a plea to a charge of murder.
More to follow.