Call to 'rewild' parts of our National Parks

Video report by Andy Dickenson

A new report claims that ten percent of our National Parks must be allowed to grow completely wild if we want to protect nature and biodiversity.

Charity group Rewilding Britain say modern farming, irresponsible tourism and over-development risks nature in the places where it should be protected most.

We need to leave nature to do it's thing. Putting up a bee hotel is no replacement for a field. Marc Munier, Don't Urbanise The Downs

Those that manage areas like the South Downs National Park say re-wilding is one solution to help. But not everyone agrees - the National Farmers Union argue that different habitats need to be created for different species.

We're dividing up between people that want a certain environment and people that want to farm, and that's a really bad thing because we need to keep these lines of communication open. Dominic Gardner, West Sussex NFU