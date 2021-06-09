Schools across the south and south east have joined this year's Eat Them To Defeat Them campaign.

The project, led by ITV and VegPower, says it has led to the sale of an extra 500 million portions of vegetables since it launched in January 2019.

The campaign returned with its latest TV advert at the end of May. Around 2,000 schools around the UK are set to join.

Pupils at Parkgate Primary School in Hampshire on why eating more vegetables is important

Nicola Beazley, a teacher at Parkgate Primary, said the campaign "really captured the imagination" of her students with a subject that would otherwise be "really quite dull."

"They really enjoy the vegetables, they love the colours, they love trying out new things that they wouldn't have before."

The latest campaign advert premiered during on 29 May. It features Dame Emma Thompson, Amanda Holden, Jamie Oliver, Stephen Mulhern, Giovanna Fletcher and Ranvir Singh who all lend their voices to the "evil veg characters" the project wants children to defeat.

A report commissioned by the Food Foundation, Veg Facts 2021, found that almost a third (29%) of children aged 5-10 years old eat less than one portion of veg a day

89% of children aged 5-10 years eat less than the Government’s Eat Well Guide recommendations for veg

And almost a third (29%) of children aged 5 to 10 years old eat less than one portion of vegetables a day.

ITV and VegPower says that since the campaign debuted in January 2019, it has led to sales of over 517 million additional children’s portions of vegetables worth £63m.

Baroness Rosie Boycott, who is chair of VegPower's board, said she was "delighted" the campaign was returning.

"As our mission is to get the UK eating more veg, engaging with children on this topic is crucial as not only will it improve their health but encourage life-long eating habits," she said.

Susie Braun, Head of Social Purpose at ITV, said that campaign was "proof that it’s possible to change not just kids’ attitudes but their behaviours around eating vegetables."