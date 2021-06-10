From Kent to the Congo: a teenage gorilla's journey

A teenage gorilla has been flown out to Africa from Kent to try to save his species from extinction.

Joshi, the 13-year-old 30-stone western lowland silverback gorilla, was born and raised at Howletts Wild Animal Park in Kent.

She's travelled four thousand miles to make his new home in the Lesio-Louna Nature ​Reserve in the Republic of Congo and will soon be living wild and free in the forests.

Joshi is a 13-year-old 30-stone western lowland silverback gorilla Credit: Aspinall Foundation

It's in a bid to save his species which is under threat of becoming extinct.

Amos Courage, Overseas Project Director- The Aspinall Foundation

Gorillas are critically endangered and their numbers have dropped by an estimated 60% in the past 25 years.