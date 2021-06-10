From Kent to the Congo: a teenage gorilla's journey
A teenage gorilla has been flown out to Africa from Kent to try to save his species from extinction.
Joshi, the 13-year-old 30-stone western lowland silverback gorilla, was born and raised at Howletts Wild Animal Park in Kent.
She's travelled four thousand miles to make his new home in the Lesio-Louna Nature Reserve in the Republic of Congo and will soon be living wild and free in the forests.
It's in a bid to save his species which is under threat of becoming extinct.
Amos Courage, Overseas Project Director- The Aspinall Foundation
Gorillas are critically endangered and their numbers have dropped by an estimated 60% in the past 25 years.