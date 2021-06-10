Newbury Racecourse opens it's doors after a long year
Watch: report by ITV News Meridian's Cary Johnston:
For the first time in more than a year, Newbury Racecourse has opened its doors to the public for a day or racing.
Like many others, the industry - which supports thousands of jobs in the region - has suffered greatly during lockdown. Today (10/06) the course welcomed spectators as the industry gets back on its feet.
It's been a difficult year for the horse-racing world.
Lockdown has meant a considerable loss of income, while the costs of horses' upkeep continues.
However today (10/06) spectators were finally allowed back here at Newbury, for a day of afternoon racing at the Berkshire track.
The fear of a return to any form of lockdown though is still palpable, with Covid-19 rules at racecourses, remaining as strict as possible.
Harriet Collins, Newbury Racecourse
There were eight races here today with a full programme already planned for the rest of the year.
The hope is for no more lockdowns, as the industry tries to regain its form in the months ahead.