The Last Word: June 2021

In this month's programme:

Footballers and cricketers: as the Prime Minister condemns the suspension of Sussex cricketer Ollie Robinson for teenage tweets, we ask - should we expect higher standards of our sportsmen? Should England fans who boo the taking of the knee be condemned?

The migrant boat people and their children: who should look after them when Kent County Council says it's full up?

And the big reopening on June 21: will he, won't he? All eyes on No 10 as the PM gets ready to make that decision.

To discuss all that and more;