35,000 tonnes of scrap metal on fire in Southampton

Firefighters in Southampton have tackled a large scrap metal fire at the Western Docks.

At just after 5am, crews from Redbridge and St Mary’s were called to the large fire involving more than 35,000 tonnes of scrap metal.

On-site machinery such as cranes and tug boats were in operation to assist firefighters.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service advised local residents to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke.

Water run-off was being contained as crews used jets to stop the fire.

Group Manager Paul Reddish said, "The fire is now under control and we will shortly be returning to station."