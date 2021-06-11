Driver ploughs man down with car faces possible life sentence

Play video

Watch: report by ITV News Meridian's Tom Savvides

The driver of a car who ploughed into a man after an argument, is facing a possible life sentence, despite being cleared of attempted murder.

Arthur McGhie's vehicle hit Steven Smith as he walked along a pavement in Burgess Hill. Miraculously he walked away with minor injuries.

It followed a row over which driver had the right of way. Mr McGhie pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

Watch: the moment Arthur McGhie deliberately drives his car into Steven Smith.

Play video

The force of the impact catapults him into the air and he ended up in a bush in a front garden

The car then smashes into a post on Cants Lane in Burgess Hill.

Arthur McGhie then walks over to Mr Smith, punching him in the face and chest.

Shocked eyewitnesses described seeing a limp Steven Smith with blood on his face after he was struck by the car. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Today (11/06) Mr McGhie was cleared of attempted murder but was warned by the judge he could face a life sentence after pleading guilty to attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and dangerous driving.

Shocked eyewitnesses described seeing a limp Steven Smith with blood on his face after he was struck by the car. Mr Smith, a council worker, was treated in hospital for cuts and bruises to various parts of his body. Remarkably he's made a good recovery.

Moments before the collision the two men are spotted arguing over whose right of way it is at a junction on a busy road.

Moments before the collision the two men are spotted arguing

Both appear to part company but when Arthur McGhie sees Mr Smith further up the road he drives his car straight into him.

When police arrive to arrest Arthur McGhie, a struggle breaks out and it takes several officers to restrain him.

Play video

Today (11/06) Arthur McGhie was also found guilty of assaulting an officer. He'd previously admitted attacking another.

He will be sentenced in September.