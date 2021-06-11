Drivers urged to "clean up their act".

Drivers are being asked to "clean up their act", after Highways England collected more than 10,500 bags of litter from roads in the South East.

Litter isn't just unsightly, it also presents a serious safety risk to drivers and damages the environment.

The A31 near Ringwood and the A21 in West Sussex are two major litter hotspots in the South and South East.

As part of their efforts to keep the region's roads clean, Highways England is taking part in the Great British Spring Clean, which encourages drivers and passengers to keep the country clean.

Drivers can be fined up to £150 pounds by a local authority - if it can prove the litter came from their car - which means drivers are responsible for passengers too.