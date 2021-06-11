Iconic theatre to undergo multi-million pound renovation

Play video

Video report by ITV Meridian reporter Richard Slee

An iconic theatre in the south which for the past three decades has been the site of a Pentecostal evangelical church is being restored to its former glory.

The Palace Court Theatre in Bournemouth has been bought by the town's Arts University and will now undergo a multi-million pound renovation.

It's the town's last surviving art deco theatre and now it will be used as a teaching space with performance venue, including an auditorium, interval bar and rehearsal space.

The 600-seat theatre was built on Hinton Road by the town’s oldest amateur dramatic society, Bournemouth Little Theatre Company.

It was opened in June 1931 by the playwright St John Ervine.

Prof Paul Gough, Vice-Chancellor, Arts University Bournemouth

In the immediate pre and post war years, 650 people used to enjoy the show.

The low ceiling meant films were projected through a set of periscopes and mirrors to reach the screen.

In the pre-war years the club could boast more than one thousand members - all keen to tread the boards or work in the wings.

This rare footage of performances at the Palace Court Theatre was filmed in 1934.

In the 1970s and 1980s audience numbers dwindled. In 1986 the theatre was sold to a popular evangelical church, its last makeover was completed in 2005.

Tom Marshall, who is Head of Estates at the Arts University Bournemouth says he wants to maintain the heritage of the building and, at the same time, bring the building into the modern era.

But we also want to make sure that the building is fully accessible for all users, visitors and the community that come to visit and use the building and enjoy the building. We also want to make sure that the refurb is a sustainable refurb so it's getting that challenge right between keeping the heritage and bringing the building into the modern era. Tom Marshall, Arts University Bournemouth

The new venue is expected to open in 2023.