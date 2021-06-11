'It just got too hot and wanted to cool down': Car disappears into River Thames

Play video

WATCH: Car begins to sink to the bottom of the River Thames

Onlookers could only watch on as a car rolled into, then slowly submerged under, the surface of the River Thames at Henley.

It happened yesterday morning (10th June) when Steve Cox, who has Vascular Dementia, was visiting the town with his two carers Clare and Charlie. They were sat opposite the Hobbs of Henley boat yard and saw the Volkswagen Passat begin to slowly roll into the river.

Taking note of the warm weather, Steve exclaimed that the car "must have got too hot and wanted to cool down". His carers, however, assumed that the hand break simply hadn't been engaged properly.

Two boats tried to intervene and do what they could to salvage the car, but were unable to prevent it from sinking to the bottom of the river bed, where it awaits removal.