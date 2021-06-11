Team GB rowers: 'We're ready for Tokyo olympics'

Play video

More than 40 rowing athletes are training in Caversham for the challenge of their lives.

They have also had to contend with the continuing controversy over the Olympics taking place at all in Tokyo, in a country currently in a state of emergency over Covid-19.

Double Olympic Champion, and three times World Champion Helen Glover returns to the fold, after having three children.

And helping her to break down those barriers is Olympic Silver Medallist Polly Swann, who'll be her rowing partner in the Women's pair.

"The pandemic is very much still part of the world and what we are experiencing, but we are looking at how we run a safe games as a team, all the mitigations we put in place, even how we travel back and forth to how we have our meal times, everything is thought through.

"There's a lot of hard work that needs to go between now and then, but we showed in the European Championships and at the World Cup that we are in a good place, but those mean nothing now and it's back to the grindstone to work hard to lead up to Tokyo but I think it's definitely achievable and we have the right group of guys there and we are up for the challenge."