Video released of dramatic police chase through Surrey as driver jailed

A driver who put the public at risk during a 20-minute police chase in Surrey has been jailed for a year and disqualified from driving.

Officers followed Mohammed Miah into a residential road in Farnham in August 2018.

When they approached his car he rammed into the police car in reverse, before heading towards the A3. This caused such significant damage that the police car was taken out of use.

A high speed pursuit took place involving multiple police cars and a police helicopter.

The driver took an increasingly dangerous route from fast-moving roads into residential streets, and showed no signs of slowing.

During the 20 minute chase members of the public and the pursuing police officers were put in danger multiple times.

While speeding along the hard shoulder of the M25 he narrowly hit a car and swerved in between lanes.

The driver and passenger abandoned the Mercedes in Bagshot Station car park, but the police helicopter was able to quickly guide colleagues on the ground to where the suspects were and they were arrested just seconds after leaving the car.

Mohammed Miah, 24, of Southern Road, Newham, London was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment and disqualified from driving for 18 months after a dramatic police pursuit.