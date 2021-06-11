Your Pictures: June 2021

It's meteorological summer! Cameras (& SPF) at the ready!

Beach huts in the morning sun, Calshot Credit: Nick Lucas
A fine start in Hastings Credit: Chris Jennings
Pebble on the pebbles, Church Norton Credit: John & Jean
Bumble bee in Park Gate Credit: Andrew Cook
Poppies in bloom, Christchurch Credit: Clinton Whale
Raindrops in East Park, Southampton Credit: Colin Lee
Cygnet having a drink, Portsmouth Credit: Vicky Stovell
Misty water in Caversham Credit: Daniel Cameron
Roe deer in Titchfield Credit: Helen Walker
Sea fog, Hastings Pier Credit: Chris Jennings
Peek-a-boo, Netley Credit: Andrew Paine
Twinning, Felpham Credit: Judy Hewlett
Beautiful blue skies over Bulverhythe Credit: Jackie Hawkins
Baby wrens, Hartley Wintney Credit: Karen & Josh Hayes
Partial solar eclipse, Hastings Credit: Jo Stewart