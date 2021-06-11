Your Pictures: June 2021

It's meteorological summer! Cameras (& SPF) at the ready!

Beach huts in the morning sun, Calshot Credit: Nick Lucas

A fine start in Hastings Credit: Chris Jennings

Pebble on the pebbles, Church Norton Credit: John & Jean

Bumble bee in Park Gate Credit: Andrew Cook

Poppies in bloom, Christchurch Credit: Clinton Whale

Raindrops in East Park, Southampton Credit: Colin Lee

Cygnet having a drink, Portsmouth Credit: Vicky Stovell

Misty water in Caversham Credit: Daniel Cameron

Roe deer in Titchfield Credit: Helen Walker

Sea fog, Hastings Pier Credit: Chris Jennings

Peek-a-boo, Netley Credit: Andrew Paine

Twinning, Felpham Credit: Judy Hewlett

Beautiful blue skies over Bulverhythe Credit: Jackie Hawkins

Baby wrens, Hartley Wintney Credit: Karen & Josh Hayes