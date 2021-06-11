Your Pictures: June 2021

Your Pictures: June 2021MeridianWeatherWeather Gallery Meridian Friday June 11, 2021, 4:48 PMPhilippa DrewWeather Presenter, ITV MeridianIt's meteorological summer! Cameras (& SPF) at the ready!Beach huts in the morning sun, Calshot Credit: Nick LucasA fine start in Hastings Credit: Chris JenningsPebble on the pebbles, Church Norton Credit: John & JeanBumble bee in Park Gate Credit: Andrew CookPoppies in bloom, Christchurch Credit: Clinton WhaleRaindrops in East Park, Southampton Credit: Colin LeeCygnet having a drink, Portsmouth Credit: Vicky StovellMisty water in Caversham Credit: Daniel CameronRoe deer in Titchfield Credit: Helen WalkerSea fog, Hastings Pier Credit: Chris JenningsPeek-a-boo, Netley Credit: Andrew PaineTwinning, Felpham Credit: Judy HewlettBeautiful blue skies over Bulverhythe Credit: Jackie HawkinsBaby wrens, Hartley Wintney Credit: Karen & Josh HayesPartial solar eclipse, Hastings Credit: Jo Stewart