Oxford Scientists recognised by the Queen for their work to combat Covid
Researchers at Oxford University have been recognised in the The Queen's Birthday Honours List for their pioneering work to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic.
Among them are experts who played key roles in the development of new vaccines and the discovery of new drug treatments.
Sarah Gilbert, Professor of Vaccinology, becomes a Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (DBE), for services to Science and Public Health.
Andrew Pollard, Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, becomes a Knight Bachelor for services to Public Health. He has led the global clinical trials of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine, with the first doses given on 23 April 2020.
Also honoured are Adrian Hill, Director of the Jenner Institute, who helped design and develop the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
Peter Horby, Director of the Pandemic Sciences Centre who co-leads the UK Randomised Evaluation of COVID-19 therapy (RECOVERY) trial.
Martin Landray, Deputy Director of the Big Data Institute. He co-leads the RECOVERY trial, the largest randomised controlled trial of COVID-19 treatments in the world.
There were honours too for Catherine Green, Head of the Nuffield Department of Medicine's Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility and Teresa Lambe, Associate Professor at the Jenner Institute, for services to Science and Public Health.