Oxford Scientists recognised by the Queen for their work to combat Covid

Researchers at Oxford University have been recognised in the The Queen's Birthday Honours List for their pioneering work to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic.

Among them are experts who played key roles in the development of new vaccines and the discovery of new drug treatments.

Sarah Gilbert, Professor of Vaccinology, becomes a Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (DBE), for services to Science and Public Health.

I am humbled to receive this honour. I have worked in the development of vaccines against infectious pathogens for many years and in the last 17 months have been able to draw on all that I have learned in order to respond to the pandemic. I have been so fortunate to work with a very talented and dedicated team who made it possible to develop a vaccine in less time than anyone thought possible. Professor Sarah Gilbert

Andrew Pollard, Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, becomes a Knight Bachelor for services to Public Health. He has led the global clinical trials of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine, with the first doses given on 23 April 2020.

I am absolutely delighted and uplifted to receive this honour, standing in awe of our amazing international team of talented vaccine researchers and filled with admiration for the dedicated trial volunteers. Together we have built a coronavirus vaccine for the world providing a protective shield fit for a band of knights. Professor Andrew Pollard

Prof Adrian Hill, Prof Peter Horby, Prof Martin Landray Credit: Oxford University

Also honoured are Adrian Hill, Director of the Jenner Institute, who helped design and develop the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Peter Horby, Director of the Pandemic Sciences Centre who co-leads the UK Randomised Evaluation of COVID-19 therapy (RECOVERY) trial.

Martin Landray, Deputy Director of the Big Data Institute. He co-leads the RECOVERY trial, the largest randomised controlled trial of COVID-19 treatments in the world.

Prof Catherine Green and Prof Teresa Lambe, Credit: Oxford University

There were honours too for Catherine Green, Head of the Nuffield Department of Medicine's Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility and Teresa Lambe, Associate Professor at the Jenner Institute, for services to Science and Public Health.