Royal St George's: A Golfing Challenge

Play video

Andrew Pate reporting on the history of Royal St George's ahead of The Open next week.

Royal St George's combines the natural beauty of the Kent coastline with a difficult golfing challenge.

It was created by Dr William Laidlaw Purves who visited the area in 1885 and was struck by the undulating land and expansive sand dunes - that stretched as far as the eye could see.

Just two years later - the course opened for play - and was named St George's - after England's patron Saint.

Golf course by the sea

Within a decade it had hosted an Open - the first - to be played outside of Scotland.

It's a challenging course - characterised by its humps and dunes, its wild rough fairways and deep bunkers.

Royal patronage was granted in 1902 and the Prince of Wales - who became King Edward the Eighth - was the club captain.

It's ranked as one of the world's great courses and next month will be the fifteenth time Royal St George's has hosted the Open.

Ready to tee off