Royal St George's: A Golfing Challenge
Andrew Pate reporting on the history of Royal St George's ahead of The Open next week.
Royal St George's combines the natural beauty of the Kent coastline with a difficult golfing challenge.
It was created by Dr William Laidlaw Purves who visited the area in 1885 and was struck by the undulating land and expansive sand dunes - that stretched as far as the eye could see.
Just two years later - the course opened for play - and was named St George's - after England's patron Saint.
Within a decade it had hosted an Open - the first - to be played outside of Scotland.
It's a challenging course - characterised by its humps and dunes, its wild rough fairways and deep bunkers.
Royal patronage was granted in 1902 and the Prince of Wales - who became King Edward the Eighth - was the club captain.
It's ranked as one of the world's great courses and next month will be the fifteenth time Royal St George's has hosted the Open.