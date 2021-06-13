Appeal for caution as thousands head to the beach on the hottest day

Thousands of people are heading to the coast on the hottest day of the year.

Temperatures are expected to reach 29C.

It's caused gridlock on some of the main routes heading down to the coast with delays reported on the M27 and A31 through the New Forest.

Bournemouth Pier

Poole Lifeboat is urging people to think twice before taking an inflatable to the beach.

Last night volunteers were called to reports of a young child on a lilo drifting close to Bournemouth Pier.

The child was later found safe.