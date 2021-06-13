Blind Veterans charity announce plans to move

Play video

Andy Dickenson reports on the Blind Veterans charity's plan to move.

The Blind Veterans charity has announced this week its plans to leave its Ovingdean facility. For more than 80 years tens of thousands of former servicemen have lived there and visited this iconic building.

Blind Veterans current building

The facility first opened in the run-up to the Second World War.

Play video

Major General Nick Caplin explains why the charity must move.

Formally known as St Dunstan's, this building was constructed in the 1930s as the first ever purpose-built training and rehabilitation centre for the blind. They also had an input into its design.

St Dunstan's Credit: Blind Veterans Charity

One of St Dunstans most famous residents was Henry Allingham - the world's oldest man -and one of only two surviving Great War veterans when he died - aged 113 - in 2009.

Henry Allingham

The charity hopes to stay close to Brighton and doesn't intend to move for another three years.