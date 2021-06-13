England fans watch in the sun as the team kicks off its Euro campaign
Fans across the South have been out watching the football in sunshine as England kicked off their Euro campaign against Croatia.
Many pubs, like The Plough in Bursledon, broadcast the match on big screens.
Fans have had a long wait for the tournament, which was postponed from last year because of the pandemic.
They were rewarded with beautiful sunshine and a 1-0 win.
Fans told ITV Meridian they were relieved the Euros were finally going ahead