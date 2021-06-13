Police searching for a missing kayaker have found a body in West Sussex

Police searching for a kayaker who was reported missing after getting into difficulty in the sea in the Pagham/Selsey beach area, have found a body.

Shane Davies, who is 33 years old, was kayaking with a friend when the alarm was raised at around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon.

The coastguard rescue helicopter was involved in the search along with Lifeboat volunteers from Sussex and the Isle of Wight.

Sussex Police said a body was found in the water this morning, which is believed to be Shane.

Next of kin have been informed and the matter has been passed to the Coroner's Office.

Inspector Oliver Pullen said: "Our thoughts are with Shane's family at this incredibly difficult time.

"I'd like to thank Coastguard and other colleagues for their work to help find Shane."