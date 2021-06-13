Wedding businesses concerned about a delay to the lifting of restrictions

Many wedding companies will be waiting to hear the Government's decision tomorrow, on whether to lift the remaining lockdown restrictions on June 21st 2021.

Couples will also want to know if their big days can go ahead.

At a wedding fair at Tottington Manor in Sussex, a range of exhibitors were hoping to secure new business after being hit hard by restrictions since the beginning of the pandemic.

Wedding fair at Tottington Manor

If the Government announce a delay, it would mean many large events would have to be postponed.

It's estimated 50,000 weddings are planned in the month after 21st June 2021. The wedding industry says it would cost them £300 million pounds a week if the lifting of restrictions is put back.

The Government is considering a delay in the easing of restrictions because of rising cases of the virus.